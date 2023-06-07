NEWBURYPORT — “Radical Acts,” an exhibition of fiber arts and craftivism curated by Shannon Downey, also known as Badass Cross Stitch, is now on display at The PEG Center for Art & Activism through June 30, 2023. It includes artwork from Downey as well as from others that have participated in workshops and specific community projects that she has organized. One of the pieces of art on display, Rita’s Quilt, was showcased at the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Ky., and featured on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
Visitors are welcome to see the artwork at the PEG Center on Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m., and Fridays through Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. On Saturday, June 17, Downey will lead a special embroidery workshop from 2 to 4 p.m., and there will be a free public reception from 6 to 8 p.m. that evening.
“Shannon’s work fits perfectly in with our mission,” said PEG Center Executive Director Paula Estey. “She leverages craft-based art forms that were traditionally feminine to bring people together and offers them opportunities to transition from makers to change makers. Her work is about telling the truth and confronting harsh realities, while inspiring radical hope and a vision for what is possible."
As an artist, activist, craftivist, community builder, and general instigator, Downey blends politics, activism, and art into projects that are designed to inspire others to take action, think, discuss, engage with democracy and their community, and find a digital/analog balance. She moves people from passive consumers of art into engaged creators. Her art generally tackles “the big three” systems of oppression: white supremacy, patriarchy, and capitalism, according to Estey.
“I create art to inspire other people to create art. My community building projects are meant to provide opportunities for strangers to become friends and for folks to work on further developing their voice and agency,” Downey said. “My craftivism projects provide opportunities for folks to take action on systems of oppression.”
Among the artwork on display is Rita’s Quilt. Downey stumbled upon an unfinished quilt at an estate sale in Mount Prospect, Ill. in 2019. Although she didn’t know Rita Smith (the original artist), she bought it with the intention of finishing it. Downey reached out to her Instagram followers for help completing the quilt. Embroidery artists, washers, blockers, cutters, mappers, hand piecers, quilters, and binders worked on individual pieces separately, then came together in Chicago for a day to complete the quilt. It was displayed at Woman Made Gallery in Chicago for a three-hour pop up exhibit, then subsequently traveled with 23 of the participating artists to an opening at the National Quilt Museum. It was on display there from March through September 2020.
“For me, this was an act of feminist resistance. It was a way of demanding that the world stop to appreciate the artistry of a woman we never met - for all the women who have been creating beautiful and loving works of art in fiber since the beginning of time,” Downey explained.
The communal effort drew the attention of television talk show host Kelly Clarkson, who promoted it on her show.
Another collective art project, Badass HERstory takes up a big part of “Radical Acts” exhibition. This global craftivism project centers the stories of people of marginalized genders in 12-inch-by-12-inch 1fabric squares. There is no intentional theme for the stories; each is a self-reflection and personal statement. Badass HERstory has been displayed at Beverly Art Walk and Woman Made Gallery in Chicago; the National Liberty Museum in Philadelphia; Waterfall Arts Center in Belfast, Maine; and now at the PEG Center for Art and Activism.
“We love Shannon’s inclusive way of bringing people together to have fun and address vital issues,” Estey said. Downey notes that each element of Badass HERstory is meant to influence micro behaviors on a global scale to catalyze changes in attitudes, perceptions, visibility, skill sets, community norms, civic engagement, and public will. The scope of this project is meant to be so massive that it cannot be dismissed, ignored, or erased, she added.
For local people who are interested in the June 17 workshop, please pre-register online at https://www.thepegcenter.org/art-exhibitions. Space is limited and it costs $25 to participate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.