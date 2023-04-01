NEWBURYPORT — The PEG Center for Art & Activism, along with the Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport, has curated an upcoming series of events to be held in conjunction with the current exhibition, “Through These Eyes: The Many Faces of Patriotism,” which is open through May 27.
Paula Estey, creative and executive director as well as founder of the Huddle, said the events fall in line with the “three-month semester” model the center has decided to follow.
Each event will focus on the ideas and associations of patriotism and how the word and values are perceived and shaped by different experiences, amplifying and supporting the exhibition.
“Every single voice, I feel, that we are speaking to and amplifying is very important in our community that tends to be homogenous,” Estey said.
She added that the aim of the events is to address what people need to know about others’ experiences and to amplify messages they may not be used to hearing.
“The word ‘patriotism’ is so loaded and that is why we have decided to reimagine it this semester ... it has been co-opted by the far right,” Estey said.
A survey will be administered at an event April 26 with Ed Carlson, the dean of multicultural education at The Governor’s Academy in Byfield. The audience will be asked if they are proud to be an American and what patriotism means to them.
Estey said she is also excited about “American Promise” at Firehouse Center for the Arts on May 11.
She said artists will perform rap, spoken word poetry, dance and more. Featured artists will include Lisa Miller-Gillespie, Michelle La Poetica Richardson, Wangari Fahari, Michelle Aguillon, Otto De La Cruz and Ubuyle Toyvo Narwele.
Estey said the idea for a patriotism-based exhibition came to fruition after a PEG Center staff retreat in November in which members discussed major social justice and climate issues, and the word “patriotism” resonated with her.
“Through These Eyes: The Many Faces of Patriotism” features artists Annielly Camargo, Julia Cseko, Jamaal Eversley, Keith Francis, Ashley Page, Sophie Pearson, Adrienne Sloane, Robert Shetterly and Rebecca McGee Tuck.
One of Sloane’s pieces, “The Unraveling,” features an unraveling American flag with threads sitting atop a copy of the U.S. Constitution, Estey said. Sloane unravels the flag a little more after each exhibition, she said.
More information on exhibitions, hours, artists and events can be found at thepegcenter.org. The PEG Center is at 3 Harris St., Newburyport.
UPCOMING EVENTSThese five events will be held in April and May, with the lineup starting in two weeks:
Thursday, April 13: Artist talk on “Through These Eyes: The Many Faces of Patriotism,” 6:30 to 8 p.m. Available in person by registering with Paula Estey (paula.estey@yahoo.com) or Zoom attendance available at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86201160952.
Saturday, April 22: Earth Day flyer distribution by the Huddle and ACES along the waterfront. Volunteers invited to join from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26: “The Huddle Presents: Talks on Patriotism” with keynote speaker Ed Carlson, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Available in person by registering with Estey or Zoom attendance available at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArde-spzIoG9KoPpW6t1rOd5JhMWYNAEpr.
Thursday, May 11: “American Promise: A Multicultural Multimedia Performance” at Firehouse Center for the Arts, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets available at https://www.firehouse.org/.
Sunday, May 21: “Truth Tellers” – a documentary about artist Robert Shetterly and his “260 Americans Who Tell the Truth” series, 1 to 4 p.m. at The Screening Room, 82 State St., followed by a reception at PEG Center. Tickets available at newburyportmovies.com.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
