NEWBURYPORT — A local art and activism gallery is teaming up with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America to host “Wear Orange: Artists Unite Against Gun Violence” on Thursday evening.
The event will be held at the PEG Center for Art & Activism from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The exhibit, “Wear Orange: Artists Unite Against Gun Violence,” features work by 15 area artists.
Paula Estey, director of the Harris Street gallery dedicated to art highlighting issues of human rights, social justice and the environment, said she had been planning the exhibit for months, but the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, made it all the more important.
“We have all been walking on eggshells for the past two months. This is an issue that we want to address and it feels so important right now,” Estey said.
Artist Doris Madsen curated the exhibit in collaboration with the Massachusetts chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. It can be viewed by the public Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. through July 30.
The Thursday event is held in conjunction with the Greater Newburyport Women in Action Huddle. It will also feature an artists reception and program with remarks from Madsen, Moms Demand Action survivor advocate Ann Haaser, as well as gun violence survivor and Everytown activist Gregor Gibson, whose son was killed by a shooter at Simon’s Rock College in 1992.
Mayor Sean Reardon declared Friday, June 3, as National Gun Violence Awareness Day in the city earlier this month and orange is the defining color of the gun violence prevention movement nationwide.
Estey opened her art gallery on Harris Street in 2014 but shifted it to an art and activism center in 2018.
Each of the center’s exhibits is accompanied by an activist and educational nature, and Estey said she wanted to give people a place to go “to get emotional if they have to” about gun violence.
Those who want to participate can preregister at info@pegcenter.org.
“I think we’re providing a key element to people processing something like this that is so hard to process,” Estey said.
