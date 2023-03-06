NEWBURYPORT — The PEG Center for Art and Activism will host its first art exhibition of 2023 when it presents “Through These Eyes: The Many Faces of Patriotism,” which explores the meaning of patriotism in the U.S. today.
Through a variety of mediums that include paintings, drawings, photos, textiles, mixed media and neon sculpture, the exhibition examines what it means to be an American from a personal and collective perspective.
“This exhibition uses the power of art to illuminate the ongoing struggle to realize America’s democratic ideals and model the commitment to act for the common good,” said PEG Center Executive Director Paula Estey. “While some may try to lay claim to the mantle of patriotism, there is no one set way to define what it means to live as an engaged American citizen.
“The melting pot of culture, age, race and gender is challenged by echoes of colonialism and systemic oppression, while trying to define a way to achieve a brighter future,” she added.
After a brief pause to focus on the center’s “Heart to Heart: Newburyport Remembers Uvalde Families” project, the exhibition will open to the public Friday and be displayed until May 17.
“Through These Eyes” features artwork from six renowned and emerging artists from New England and Virginia. Each created artwork that reflects their own interpretation of patriotism and its relationship in a divisive America.
From traditional images of flags and symbols to more abstract representations of what patriotism can mean, the exhibition offers a diverse look at the ways patriotism is experienced and expressed in the U.S., according to Estey.
“Through These Eyes” artists include:
Adrienne Sloane: A contemporary fiber artist with a political focus, Sloane has explored all forms of sculptural knit structures out of her Lexington studio. Her work addresses timely but universal issues. Sloane has exhibited and taught internationally and worked with Indigenous knitters on economic development projects in Bolivia and Peru. Her work has been published in magazines and books. Sloane has work in the Philadelphia Museum of Art, The Fuller Craft Museum, the Goldstein Museum of Design, The Kamm Collection and The American Textile History Museum as well as private collections. (adriennesloane.com).
Annielly Camargo: Camargo is a queer photographer and mixed media artist. The artist’s creations live through a variety of mediums ranging from video, installation or alternative photographic processes. Camargo has been shooting digitally for eight years and recently started shooting on Polaroid and medium format film cameras. As a visual artist and art activist, Camargo hopes to use a creative eye and methods of expression to address important matters. Camargo resides in Boston, and has a bachelor’s degree from Hampshire College. Camargo is documenting the racial equality movements happening locally and nationwide in a series of “Protest Polaroids” – documenting protests and questioning opinions. (anniellycamargo.com)
Keith Francis: Francis’ artwork examines contemporary social, political and environmental issues. Based out of New Bedford, Francis holds a bachelor’s degree in photography/visual communications from UMass Dartmouth and a masters of fine arts degree from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston. His work has been seen in solo and group exhibitions across the U.S. and in Italy and is included in many private and corporate collections. When not creating art, Francis is a visual design and communications instructor at the Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School. (keithfrancisart.com)
Ashley Page: Page is an interdisciplinary artist living and working in Portland, Maine. She holds a bachelor’s of fine art in sculpture and a minor in public engagement from Maine College of Art & Design, where she was a Warren Public Engagement Fellow. Page is the studio and programs coordinator at Indigo Arts Alliance, where she works within the intersection of art and activism. Her curatorial and studio practice has been seen in the Center for Afrofuturist Studies, the Abyssinian Meeting House, the Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square Park, Able Baker Contemporary and New Systems Exhibitions, among others. As a maker, a curator, a woman of color, a community member, a sister and a daughter, Page strives to create space for dialogue, representation, intergenerational exchange and creative expression. (ashleypagestudio.com)
Robert Shetterly: From his home in Brooksville, Maine, Shetterly has created more than 260 portraits with quotes etched on them in his “Americans Who Tell the Truth” series. He graduated with a degree in English literature from Harvard College, where he was active in civil rights and in the anti-Vietnam War movement. His paintings and prints are in collections across the U.S. and Europe. “Americans Who Tell the Truth” has traveled to 26 states since 2003. The portraits have given Shetterly an opportunity to speak with children and adults about the necessity of dissent in a democracy, the obligations of citizenship, sustainability, U.S. history, and how democracy cannot function if politicians do not tell the truth, if the media don’t report it, and if the people don’t demand it. (americanswhotellthetruth.org)
Carlos Walker: Walker is a self-taught African-American artist. Born and raised in Halifax County, Virginia, Walker began drawing at age 8. At the age of 24, Walker found himself facing a 20-year mandatory minimum sentence for selling drugs. After serving 13 years, Walker was released and found his way back to art. While incarcerated, he curated five exhibitions, in addition to writing a book “What If? The prison drawings of Carlos Walker.” The 48 oil pastel drawings offer racial role reversal as a provocative antidote to the prejudice, systemic violence and unsustainable economic inequality that has once again brought African American protesters onto the streets of major cities across the country. (walkers_gallery2 on Instagram)
Visitors are welcome to see the artwork at the PEG Center on Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m. and Fridays through Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. There will also be a series of artist talks, workshops and other special events throughout the exhibition’s run. The opening reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 16. A separate artist talk on April 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. is on a reservation-only basis. Email paulaestey@thepegcenter.org to reserve your space.
The PEG Center for Art and Activism is located at 3 Harris St. in Newburyport.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
