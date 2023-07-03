ROWLEY — Rowley Public Library’s Summer Music Series continues Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m. with a performance by Peking and the Mystics.
Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy music outdoors. Free frozen treats will be provided. For a complete list of performers, visit www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar.
After three-plus years lurking in the shadows of COVID-19, Peking and the Mystics returns to the business of live gigging. All five guys are accounted for as the group prepares to kick off its summer season.
PATM was formed by alumni of Tufts University and its a cappella singing group, the Beelzebubs. Over the years, PATM has toured nationally and internationally, including trips to the Far East and South America; recorded four albums, with a fifth in session at present; appeared on television and radio programs; and has been featured in the print media.
The group’s repertoire, comprising original arrangements by PATM members themselves, features vintage vocals from such genres as R&B, swing, doo wop and pop music, representing every decade from the 1930s to the 2000s.
PATM is Gene Blake of Methuen on tenor 2; Andrew Cranin of Brewster on baritone 1; Chris Parker of Ipswich on bass; David Pratt of Wellesley on tenor 1; and Tim Vaill of North Andover on baritone 2.
For more information on PATM, visit www.pekingandthemystics.com. This program is supported in part by a grant from the Rowley Local Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.
Get more information on this event or the rest of the Summer Music Series running through July at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar, or call 978-948-2850.
The library is at 141 Main St. in Rowley. This event will be held indoors in the meeting room if there is inclement weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.