NEWBURYPORT – The Pelican Intervention Fund will hold its Celebration of Hope on March 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Carry Out Cafe, 155 State St.
The celebration, with the goal of "supporting the journey from addiction to recovery," will feature testimonials from participants who have found hope and sobriety through 12-step recovery programs.
The Pelican Intervention Fund provides funding for long-term residential support for people with addiction in Greater Newburyport.
The event will feature information on support services for families and individuals, as well as refreshments and music by John R. Tavano.
The celebration is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.