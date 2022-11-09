NEWBURYPORT — Dinah Cardin, curator of the new Salem Witch Trials Walk at the Peabody Essex Museum, will appear on “The Morning Show” on Thursday.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Cardin about the self-guided audio walking tour, available on any Wi-Fi-enabled device, during which museum curators share a behind-the-scenes perspective on some of the most compelling stories related to the infamous events of 1692.
The tour begins inside the museum, and includes original court documents from the trials.
A large oil painting depicts “The Trial of George Jacobs, Sr. for Witchcraft,” exhibited next to a showcase with one of Jacobs’ actual walking sticks, which he was accused of using to assault people “while in spectral form.”
In the Salem Stories gallery, the tour includes some of the commercialized “witch kitsch” sold over the years, such as the Salem Witch Fortune Teller.
The tour concludes outside, with stops at the Charter Street Cemetery, the Salem Witch Trials Memorial, and the Ropes Mansion – better known today as the Hocus Pocus House.
For information on the tour, visit www.pem.org/the-salem-witch-trials-walk.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.