SALISBURY — The Fire Department is recruiting two new members as it prepares to say goodbye to some familiar faces.
The department posted on its Facebook page that it is seeking two full-time firefighters to fill vacancies as a result of the planned retirements in February of two longtime firefighters, Capt. Michael Merritt and Lt. David Doyle.
Fire Chief Scott Carrigan spoke about the search with The Daily News.
“We have two longtime employees that will be retiring within the next few weeks, so we’re just initiating the process to try to replace those personnel and it takes a little bit of time to go through the recruitment process,” Carrigan said. “So we’re advertising now so that we can have sufficient time to get applications in and screen those applications and try to have some candidates identified in short order after the retirements occur in early to mid-February.”
Carrigan said “a little bit of time” could mean a couple of months due to the extensive process.
“On top of the application process, there are some other requirements that we have. We typically will screen the applications and select a small number to participate in an interview process with a panel of personnel that work for the department and or the community,” Carrigan said.
“Subsequent to that process, the smaller number of candidates will then go on to a finalist interview with the fire chief,” he added. “And then once an employment offer is made, there’s a need to conduct a preemployment medical exam and also a preemployment physical ability test.”
The fire chief explained what the department is looking for in new recruits.
“Because we’re a small community and we have a need to put people right to work immediately, we have a requirement that candidates be certified at the level of Firefighter 1 and 2 through the Mass. Fire Academy or an equivalent,” Carrigan said. “And they also have to be certified as a basic emergency medical technician. So those are the baseline qualifications.
“Beyond that, we’re looking for someone that’s going to be dedicated to their profession and the community and somebody that’s hardworking and is interested in helping people and the community and has a good work ethic,” he added. “So those requirements all take time to put in place. So even though the vacancies will be in February, it may take into March to April.”
Candidates must return a completed application, cover letter, resume, and copies of relevant fire and EMS certifications, either electronically to jobs@salisburyma.gov or by mail to James J. Ryan at Town Hall/Human Resources, 5 Beach Road, and all documents must be received by Feb. 24 at noon, according to a flyer posted on the department’s Facebook page.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.