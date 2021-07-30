Pennies for Poverty requests food donations

NEWBURYPORT — Pennies for Poverty will once again collect food as part of its Grocery Cart Challenge during the Yankee Homecoming Parade, which kicks off Sunday, Aug. 8, at noon.
People can participate in the event either as a spectator or on a grocery cart team.
Spectators are asked to bring nonperishable food and personal care items to the parade and fill grocery carts as teams wheel them by, which will later be distributed to local food pantries.
Suggested items include chicken broth, rice and pasta side dishes, heat-and-serve meals such as chili or stew, coffee and dish soap.
To participate on a grocery cart team, email pennies@penniesforpoverty.org to receive details about where and when to meet and other logistics.
Teams will be asked to design a wacky or festive “grocery cart” on wheels. This could be a wagon, push or pull cart, laundry bin on wheels, an electric golf cart with space for groceries, etc. Participants are asked not to use gasoline-powered vehicles.
In 2019, the volunteer-run nonprofit collected close to 2,900 pounds of food and distributed it to local food pantries.
To learn more, visit www.penniesforpoverty.org/pennies-events/yankee-homecoming-parade-pennies-grocery-cart-challenge.
