NEWBURYPORT — For anyone who got hooked on puzzles during the winter, the puzzles in Pennies’ Puzzle Toy Chest at Greetings by Design in Market Square are still available as part of a fundraising effort.
Sunday is the last day to choose one of the puzzles for a $5 donation to Pennies. The stock includes brands such as Ravensburger and puzzles ranging from 300 to 1,000 pieces. One in particular is labeled “very challenging” by the donor so act quickly if you want to take on that dare.
Deb Green of Greetings by Design helped set up this puzzle fundraiser on behalf of Pennies for Poverty, with all donations going to buy food, and provide housing and other emergency relief programs to help neighbors in need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.