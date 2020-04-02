WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Arts Foundation is receiving a $2,000 unrestricted gift from the Essex County Community Foundation in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
The gift is part of the ECCF’s effort to immediately redirect available resources to artists and nonprofit organizations in Essex County.
“To help Pentucket Arts Foundation as a valued partner and key cultural anchor in our region, we are making a $2,000 unrestricted gift that you should see within the next two weeks,” Karen Ristuben, program director of the ECCF’s Creative County Initiative, told the local arts foundation.
“The Essex County Creative Community Foundation’s gift to the Pentucket Arts Foundation at this time is evidence of their constant and dedicated support of the arts,” said Sue Stasiuk, co-chair of the local arts foundation. “These funds will continue our efforts to use the healing power of the arts to uplift the spirit of our community.”
In addition, the ECCF launched the Essex County Artist Fund last month to quickly deploy resources to local artists. The fund is the first in what the ECCF anticipates will be a series of solutions for the creative community.
The fund, administered by Rocky Neck Art Colony Inc., provides grants of $400 to local artists experiencing financial losses due to the crisis. A similar fund to support cultural nonprofits is also in the works.
Cultural organizations in the state report a revenue loss of more than $55.7 million and a $2.89 million loss for artists so far, according to the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
“The majority of Essex County’s individual creative talents are freelancers without a safety net and they are facing unprecedented challenges right now,” Ristuben said. “And social distancing — while necessary for combating the virus — has forced cultural nonprofits to shut their doors and cut staffing to the bone.”
Stasiuk said the Pentucket Arts Foundation has canceled its two events planned for this month: a collaboration with GAR Memorial Library on a book signing at Old Town Hall featuring first-time author and Pentucket alumna Jessica Rotundi; and its popular Fairy Tale Hayride for young families held at Long Hill Orchard.
“The arts move, inspire and connect us, especially in trying times. And as we continue to confront the widespread effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, an increasing number of us are linking virtually to artists, musicians, writers and other creatives for a daily dose of much-needed strength, positivity and joy,” states an ECCF press release.
But in an era of social distancing — with public gatherings banned and venues closed — “the pandemic is threatening livelihoods and shuttering a large swath of the region’s arts sector.”
“Our local artists, musicians, actors and writers make our region the unique and wonderful place it is, and we need to support them now more than ever,” said ECCF President and CEO Beth Francis, “When we are able to come together again, arts and culture will be a vital part of how we rebuild.”
To learn more about the ECCF or donate to its COVID-19 relief funds, visit eccf.org.
To become more involved with the arts locally or donate to the Pentucket Arts Foundation, visit www.pentucketarts.org.
