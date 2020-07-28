WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Arts Foundation is looking for examples of fine and performing art created during the COVID-19 pandemic for its “Arts to Inspire & Heal” summer initiative.
All are invited to send links of particularly moving visual art, music, dance, theater or other creative expressions to pentucketarts@gmail.com.
Those who wish may also include a brief statement on what makes the piece so moving to them. See previously submitted examples posted on the nonprofit’s website at www.pentucketarts.org.
Local artists are encouraged to send a link to a piece of their own work created over the past few months along with a brief artist’s statement.
“We believe in the transformative power of art to heal, nurture, and bring people together, in both times of crisis as well as peace,” states the foundation’s website. “Art is a medium through which we discover our similarities as well as celebrate our differences with the people around us and the world in which we live. To this end, we’ll be posting weekly “discoveries” this summer in hopes of inspiring our creative community and highlighting the beautiful ways people are making art around the world.”
The mission of the foundation, founded in 2003 and run by an all-volunteer board of directors, is to use the transformative power of the fine and performing arts to help make the tri-town Pentucket region a more vibrant place to live, work, learn and be inspired.
Contact www.pentucketarts.org. to learn more on how to join the foundation in this cause.
