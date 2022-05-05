WEST NEWBURY — Moms and dads, grandmas and grandpas — grab your children and head on down to the Pentucket Arts Foundation’s third annual Fairytale Hay Ride.
Part of the nonprofit organization’s Arts and Agriculture initiative, this community event will be held at Long Hill Orchard and Farm, 520 Main St., on Saturday, May 14, from 1 to 4 p.m., with a May 15 rain date. Take a leisurely wagon ride through the enchanted meadows as local actors perform classic fairy tale vignettes along the way.
The hayride took a two-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions, but is back this spring with Brooke Snow directing the performance.
A 2012 Pentucket alumna, Snow went on to earn a B.A. in secondary education in theater from the University of New Hampshire and an M.A. in educational theater from New York University. She has directed numerous theater productions locally, including at Pentucket Regional Middle School.
The tractor-drawn hayrides are on a first-come, first-served basis, with other activities offered to pass the time while waiting for the next ride — such as free pony rides, face painting and bubbles. Cost for a hayride is $5 per person; 2-year-olds and under sitting on laps ride for free.
Food and drink sold by the farm is available for purchase. Established in 1896, the 150-acre Long Hill Orchard and Farm (longhillorchard.com) has been owned and operated by John and Cindy Adams and their children since 1990.
The farm has provided the community with access to locally grown fruits and vegetables for decades – including pick-your-own apples and cider doughnuts each fall, pumpkins for Halloween, Christmas trees at holiday time and a popular Community Supported Agriculture program each summer. The farm is available for birthday parties, weddings, business meetings, educational tours, picnicking and other social outings. Visitors can feed vegetable scraps to the goats, chickens and the bunny. Scoops ice cream stand is open from April through October.
Farmers in the tri-town Pentucket area seeking to partner with the Pentucket Arts Foundation on a community arts project at their farm should contact pentucketarts@gmail.com.
The Arts Foundation has been enriching the community through fine and performing arts since 2003. To learn more, visit pentucketarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.