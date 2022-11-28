WEST NEWBURY — The Senior Citizen Matinee returns to the Pentucket stage Wednesday, Nov. 30, when the Pentucket theater department presents Stephen Sondheim and James Lapin’s Tony Award winning musical, "Into the Woods."
Offered to people 65 years and older, the free event is hosted by the non-profit Pentucket Arts Foundation, which provides complimentary refreshments during the show’s intermission.
Premiering on Broadway in 1987 the show features several characters from Brothers Grimm fairy tales –including Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, a fearsome giant, and, of course, a wicked witch.
Show time is 3 p.m. and the event runs until around 5 p.m. at the Pentucket Middle-High School, 24 Main St., West Newbury.
Because construction on the parking lot closest to the building is ongoing, seniors who cannot, or who do not wish to, park in the existing parking lot and take a short walk to the school, may be dropped off behind the school and enter through a door that is easy access to the auditorium.
People parking in the existing lot can enter through a door located on the left side of the building, when facing the facility. Look for the second of the bi-annual Senior Citizen Matinees in spring 2023.
For more information visit www.pentucketarts.org. Wednesday performance is only for senior citizens. Performances for general audiences are Dec. 1, 2, and 3, at 7 p.m. with a 1 p.m. Saturday matinee. Tickets for general audiences are $10 at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.