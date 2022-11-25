GROVELAND — As the gift giving season starts to heat up, it is time once again for Maker’s Market at Veasey Memorial Park. The annual arts, crafts, and vintage fair takes place this year from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. This year’s fair expands upon the organizers efforts to keep it local and extra green.
Hosted by the non-profit Pentucket Arts Foundation and sponsored by cultural councils in Groveland, Merrimac, and West Newbury, Maker's Market is a chance for shoppers to feel extra good about the gifts they give over the holidays. Now in its third year, the fair not only supports the work of 35 local artists and artisans whose handcrafted goods and products are on sale, but its consistent focus on up-cycled and recycled items underscores the beauty found in repurposed materials, according to fair organizers.
“This year's market is shaping up to be really unique,” said the arts foundation’s Anna Saraceno of West Newbury who organizes the event each year with fellow member Melissa Montello of Groveland. “Makers Market focuses on handmade items, but we're also interested in sustainable holiday shopping."
One such vendor is Ersilia Designs from Portsmouth New Hampshire, who make textile accessories and home items that are zero-waste and plant-dyed. A pop-up shop by Bent Emporium in Georgetown will offer vintage clothing, collectibles, and mid-century wares.
One new maker who Saraceno said she is particularly excited about is Liz Kinder, a ceramic artist from Manchester-by-the-Sea.
“We met Liz at the Newburyport Farmers Market and are so pleased that she'll be joining us this year. Liz makes functional ceramics, including tableware and vases with beautiful designs and glazes,” she said. The fair will also feature jewelry, decor, bath and beauty, knit and sewn items, art prints, and more. As always, the market includes hands-on craft workshops where guests of all ages can drop in and receive instructions on creating a variety of handmade gifts.
This year, the fair’s always abundant Maker’s Market Cafe is committed to using as many locally sourced products as possible. It’s tapping produce from Long Hill Orchard and eggs from Grant Family Farm in West Newbury.
“Our coffee will be freshly roasted by Burwell Beans in Rowley, who are also joining us as a vendor for the first time this year,” Montello noted. The Cafe is known for its comforting homemade foods, treats and beverages designed to sustain the serious shopper.
Groveland’s Veasey Memorial Park is located at 201 Washington St. The property was named after Arthur D. Veasey, who inherited the property in 1881 from a member of the Hale family of Haverhill whose mills were among the oldest –and most dominant– flannel manufacturers at the time.
Set on 47 acres of forest, fields, and natural trails, the main building –known as Veasey Suite– features a craftsman-style living room with an adjoining dining room that boasts a large working fireplace made of striated rock from the Merrimack River. Vendor tables at Maker’s Market are set up throughout the space which includes several other rooms –some with fireplaces and hardwood flooring. The suite is attached to the 1500-square-foot Great Hall.
The former chapel has high ceilings; tall, tinted glass windows; and plenty of natural light which –along with the distinct feel of creativity in the air and the festive piped-in music–makes for a joyous setting to kick off the holiday season, Saraceno said.
