HAVERHILL — The Northern Essex Community College Foundation board recently welcomed new member Stacey Palovich, senior vice president and a senior banking official with Pentucket Bank.
NECC and Pentucket Bank have a long-standing partnership rooted in a mutual commitment to Greater Haverhill.
Palovich said she is looking forward to deepening that connection in her new role.
“I am proud to join the NECC Foundation board to continue Pentucket Bank’s legacy of partnership with the college,” Palovich said in a release. “Pentucket Bank and NECC share a common mission of community support and economic growth and I am looking forward to contributing at the board level to furthering that mission.”
Examples of the partnership include:
• Pentucket Bank’s support of NECC’s building expansion projects, most recently with a $50,000 capital investment for the Haverhill campus auditorium;
• Annual student scholarships, first established almost 20 years ago;
• Event coordination, such as bringing Tom Brady Sr. to the college for a speaker event through The Eagle-Tribune newspaper;
• The creation of the University of Pentucket – a learning and development catalog for Pentucket Bank employees. NECC worked with the bank through a workforce development grant and NECC professors taught many of the courses;
• Joint sponsorships/collaborations to support other local nonprofits;
• Leadership representation on the NECC Foundation board for many years;
Palovich holds a degree from the University of Buffalo. She is also a board member of the Community Giving Tree. She lives in Boxford with her husband and son.
The NECC Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports the college and its students. The foundation was incorporated in 1972 and assists NECC by connecting with the business community, foundations, and other potential revenue sources. It also hosts fundraisers and special events.
Money is raised for student scholarships, equipment purchases, revitalizing programs, faculty and staff development, and other needs as they arise and as approved by the foundation’s board of directors. Board members are appointed to multiyear terms.
For more information about the foundation or giving to NECC, contact Allison Dolan-Wilson, vice president of institutional advancement and executive director of NECC Foundation Inc., at 978-556-3624 or adolanwilson@necc.mass.edu.
