Pentucket bassist accepted into All-National Modern Band

WEST NEWBURY — A rising Pentucket Regional High School senior was accepted into the All-National Modern Band, a pop-rock ensemble made up of 16 high school instrumentalists and vocalists from across the country.
Vance Carpenter, a bass player from Groveland, is the second student from the district to be chosen for the band in two years.
Music Conservatory leader David Schumacher said he began working with Carpenter several years ago when the student was in the middle school jazz band.
At the high school, Carpenter has participated in the jazz band, combo big band, orchestra, percussion ensemble, the New England Scholastic Band Association Winter Percussion, pit band and the winter pep band.
"He's a very quiet person," Schumacher said. "He doesn't say a lot. He works very hard, but very quietly in the background."
In witnessing Carpenter's efforts to audition for the All-National Modern Band, the jazz director said he was happy to see his student "step out of that shell a little bit and really be in the spotlight for a minute before he graduates."
The band is one of the newer All-National Honor Ensembles and though the district doesn't have its own modern band, Schumacher thought the opportunity would suit Carpenter. With his teacher's encouragement, Carpenter submitted a video audition in May.
Schumacher said the modern band was created in recent years to "reach the other 80%, so the kids who are not playing a wind instrument or percussion instrument. This is a way for them to be involved in music programs."
"I am excited to have this opportunity and feel privileged to be among the students selected," Carpenter wrote in a statement. "I look forward to being able to play with the other members of the Modern Band."
"Vance is a passionate, dedicated musician who has demonstrated a strong interest in performance at Pentucket," Orchestra Director Andrew Torossian wrote in a statement, adding that Carpenter has always looked for ways to get involved as a bassist, both in school and outside of school.
"Vance works hard to be a well-rounded musician and upholds a high standard with himself that shines as a role model for those around him," Torossian said.
Choir Director Kerri MacLennan wrote that she was "extremely proud" of Carpenter and the "immense growth" he has shown as musician over the years.
Carpenter's private bass teacher, Gardner Rulon Miller, highlighted the young musician's work ethic, noting, "We have approached the double bass as a tool to develop our total musicianship, and it has been excellent to watch and hear Vance grow.
"Every exercise we approach in our lessons — scales, sight reading, improvising, solo repertoire, etc. — is approached with a diligence and focus that I have found to be not just impressive but professional," he added.
Depending on decisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the All-National Honor Ensembles will meet at a convention center in Orlando, Florida, at the beginning of November. For more information, visit https://nafme.org/programs/all-national-honor-ensembles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.