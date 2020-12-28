GROVELAND — A Pentucket Regional High School bassist will join more than 500 other accomplished music students from across the country to participate in the National Association for Music Education's All-National Honor Ensembles Virtual Event on Jan. 7-9.
Vance Carpenter, a senior from Groveland, has been part of the Pentucket music program since fourth grade and was accepted into the prestigious Jazz Combo last year in which he plays the upright bass.
The All-National Honor Ensembles consist of a concert band, symphony orchestra, mixed choir, jazz ensemble, guitar ensemble and modern band. The group is now in its second year.
Students were chosen through auditions. The concert band and symphony orchestra will have 120 instrumentalists each, the jazz ensemble 13 instrumentalists, the mixed choir 241 vocalists, the guitar ensemble 45 instrumentalists, and the modern band 13 performers.
Each ensemble will create a final, recorded performance that will premiere online during the National Association for Music Education’s Music In Our Schools Month in March.
Carpenter hopes to participate in a jazz ensemble when he attends college next year. Though he has not committed to a school yet, Carpenter knows he would like to major in mechanical engineering.
Selected students will be rehearsing a challenging repertoire in preparation for performing under the direction of six of the most prominent conductors in the country: Frances Fonza, mixed choir; Nobuyoshi Yasuda, symphony orchestra; Rodney Dorsey, concert band; Todd Stoll with Terell Stafford, jazz ensemble; Chuck Hulihan, guitar ensemble; and Tony Sauza, modern band.
All conductors have received top honors in their field and will spend several days rehearsing with students before the concert.
For more information, visit nafme.org/ANHE.
