WEST NEWBURY — About 20 Pentucket Regional High School musicians kicked off their long weekend on Friday by thanking those in the community who pitched in to make sure the beat goes on for the district’s percussion program for at least one more year.
The grateful students arrived before the school day started to hold a “thank you” rally near the front entrance of the building. With signs that read “Thank you for drumming up support” and “Thank you for saving percussion” and a steady rhythm from congas, vibraphone, bongos, tenor drums, clave, and cowbells, they put a spring in the step of fellow students and teachers heading inside. It was a fitting way for the young musicians to express their appreciation for the efforts by the arts’ department, music boosters, and private donors who raised $24,500 to preserve the recently cut percussion teacher position.
The rally comes on the heels of a student-led demonstration on May 12 held to protest the Pentucket Regional School Committee’s unanimous decision to cut the popular performing arts program as part of a $1.3 million reduction in next year’s operating budget in response to failed tax overrides in Groveland and Merrimac.
One of the jewels of the Pentucket Arts Department, the Percussion and Mallet Ensemble was founded in 1999 by Pentucket alumni and former teacher, Zach Field, of Zach Field Drum and Music in Newburyport — in partnership with longtime Director of Pentucket’s Fine and Performing Arts program — Ellen Burke Hart. When students heard of the decision not to renew the contract for the percussion teacher — which would eliminate the program entirely — they chose to push back. Around 40 young artists beat drums, held signs, and chanted “Protect our arts” as they marched in front of the high school.
Following the protest, arts advocates took action, with the Pentucket Music Boosters organizing a GoFundMe campaign in an attempt to raise the funds needed to temporarily reinstate the contracted position until a more permanent solution could be found.
“The Pentucket Regional School District announced a series of budget cuts for the 2022-23 school year, significantly impacting the Fine and Performing Arts programs,” the GoFundMe campaign stated. “While we are devastated by all of these cuts, there is one way that we can make a difference. The cuts included the percussion teacher, and his absence would be felt by grades 4-12. Because his position is a contract position, it’s possible to fund this position privately for the 2022-23 school year — and then fight to get it and other positions back into the budget for the following year.”
At about the same time, the administration approached the arts department regarding use of $19,000 remaining in an account established seven or eight years ago, back when the district charged students for music lessons. Former Superintendent Jeff Mulqueen put a stop to the practice.
“It has been used solely for music department emergencies since then, as we budgeted all the costs associated (for the music department) annually that were needed,” explained Business Manager Greg Labrecque. “It has been untouched for the last three years. If it’s the wish of the Arts Department Chair to use the entire balance to help get through one year of the percussion program — that is their choice.”
With 88 donations contributed in just five days, the GoFundMe campaign raised $7,345 to add to the $19,000 and fully fund the percussion position. Additional funds raised beyond what was needed will augment resources for the mission of the music Boosters. The all-volunteer, parent-led organization provides local music students with scholarships, audition fees, instruments, and uniforms, along with transportation and food for events. Last Wednesday Labrecque confirmed that “a donation was made to cover the balance needed to keep the program.”
Booster parent Amy Friend is pleased the money was raised to temporarily save the program, but she was also cautious. “This solution is a Band-Aid and the Boosters do not have the ability to raise enough money to cover the percussion position on a yearly basis,” she stressed. Arts advocates want the percussion position funded within the district’s operating budget for the 2022–2023 school year, and next year to reinstate other cuts made to the arts in the most recently approved budget — including a full time visual arts teacher, a theater tech position, and a 0.7 full time equivalent (FTE) hours for performing arts.
Still, for at least one year, thanks to the can-do attitude of a handful of students and parents, along with the willingness of some in the community to open up their wallets for a good cause, the effort to save the percussion program was a smashing success.
