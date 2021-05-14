WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Education Foundation presented its annual Trailblazer Awards via a virtual ceremony April 29.
The event was dedicated in memory of the late Bill Buell, former longtime educator in the district, School Committee member and Pentucket Education Foundation member.
The awards recognize one instructor from each school in the Pentucket Regional School District for their passion, innovation and commitment to education. Nominations come from parents, students, colleagues and other members of the Pentucket community.
This year's winners include Kerri MacLennan, music teacher at the high school; James Carlson, assistant principal at the middle school; Martine Isabel, third grade teacher at Dr. John C. Page Elementary School in West Newbury; Amy Lopota, fourth grade teacher at Dr. Elmer S. Bagnall Elementary School in Groveland; and Molly McDonough, an educator at Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir School in Merrimac.
"We launched the [Pentucket Education Foundation] 10 years ago to provide a 'center of gravity' for providing financial support to innovative educational initiatives in the PRSD," foundation President Anna Marie Beech wrote in a statement.
"The Trailblazer Awards are one of the ways in which we provide community support to our best and brightest instructors," she said. "We are encouraged by the community support in recognizing the great work of our PRSD instructors, and to celebrate all that the PEF has been able to accomplish in the last 10 years.
"Normally we would hold a Celebration of Education event in person but were unable this year due to COVID restrictions," Beech continued. "However, we are very pleased to still offer these awards as this year, more than ever, we greatly appreciate the educators, nurses, school custodians, administrators and other staff for stepping up to the challenges of teaching remotely and hybrid for most of the year."
