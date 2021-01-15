MERRIMAC — A longtime educator and former Pentucket Regional School Committee member died Jan. 6, but his impact on the community remains.
Bill Buell, a lifelong lover of history and learning, worked as a teacher for more than 30 years with much of that at Pentucket Regional High School.
Soon after retiring, Buell was elected as one of the Merrimac representatives to the Pentucket Regional School Committee. He served on the committee for a term and a half before resigning in October for health reasons.
At the age of 70, Buell died at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston "after a courageous battle with lymphoma," according to his obituary.
In a note to district families regarding Buell's death last week, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said Buell had been hopeful to "rest, get strong and come back again in the spring."
"While that fight has come to an end, having spoken to him in the past several weeks, it was clear that his decision allowed him to spend precious time with his expanding family," Bartholomew wrote. "I (along with many alumni) will forever remember him as a PRHS institution, who was committed to our profession because he wanted to make the world a better place."
Bartholomew said he never had Buell as a teacher, but several of his siblings did. He also worked alongside him on the School Committee and when Bartholomew taught at the high school.
Buell "was always willing to give me his 'unfiltered' perspective on an issue," the superintendent said.
Committee Vice Chairman Wayne Adams said he was introduced to Buell when two of his three stepchildren had him as a teacher.
Adams, who taught and coached for years in Amesbury Public Schools, said he was immediately impressed with the man and the way he pushed his students.
Years later, around Buell's retirement, Adams ran into him on the street and asked him if he had any interest in continuing his work in education. Adams, who was in his first few years on the School Committee, knew a seat was opening up and thought Buell would be a solid candidate.
Buell said he would think about the proposition and soon after, reached out to Adams to find out more. This encounter led to a friendship that would blossom over the next six or seven years.
Buell, who Adams described as a "huge history buff," loved collecting antiques and the two would eventually bond over that.
They were both invested in education and the future of the district.
Adams said that Buell not only loved his job, but felt that it was "his civic duty." He volunteered on countless boards, helping the district through three superintendent searches and other major decisions. He chaperoned trips to Europe and assisted with the school yearbook.
Most of all, Buell was a family man who always put his wife, Claire, and two children, Guillaume and Elisabeth, first.
"I believe, what ultimately makes for a good teacher is a person who is vested in it, a person who, above and beyond, has integrity and honesty — and that's Bill Buell."
Adams said he always told his own students to avoid using "flowery language like 'dedicated' and committed'" when describing people, unless they elaborated with examples.
Reflecting on Buell's legacy, Adams said, "I hope they don't ring hollow when I say, he was totally committed and dedicated. He was a consummate professional and we, as a community, were very lucky to have him."
"I lost a good friend," he said, "but Pentucket Regional School District lost an educator that was true Pentucket, true green and white."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.