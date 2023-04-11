MERRIMAC — Pentucket Regional School District Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Principal Stephanie Dembro announced that Sweetsir and Donaghue elementary schools recently celebrated Unique Week.
Teachers, faculty and PTO members teamed up to create a week, held from March 27-31, dedicated to celebrating each student’s uniqueness.
During Unique Week, students participated in activities that included breathing exercises as part of Monday’s mindfulness theme, creating music notes, coloring, and designing infinity symbols.
Students were encouraged to wear fun outfits that corresponded with that day’s unique theme.
“Unique Week is important to me as a special education teacher in the Horizons Program,” Margaret Ford said, “because it provides an opportunity for the school community to celebrate each and every student’s strengths, passions and love that they spread each and every day both in and outside of the classroom.”
Students also created posters and worked with their peers to create an overall poster featuring individual creations. The PTO sponsored the inclusive poster project.
“As counselors, we are excited to celebrate We are Unique Week. It gives our students and staff the opportunity to reflect on what makes us amazing,” said school psychologist Amy Brennan. “We are all incredible individuals and together we create an incredible community.”
Unique Week gives students the opportunity to build relationships with peers and celebrate their unique qualities by participating in fun activities.
“The Merrimac students have continuously demonstrated their abilities to show care, compassion, kindness and inclusion to our students who access the district program,” said special education teacher Abbie Glynn.
“Unique Week is just another way that our little community can come together to celebrate everyone’s uniqueness while also showing students that they share similarities to some of their peers that may look or act differently than them,” Glynn said. “As a teacher of the district program for many years, I am so proud to share in this special week to not only honor my students, but every student in the Merrimac schools who are special and unique.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.