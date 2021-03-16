WEST NEWBURY — All elementary school students in the Pentucket Regional School District can expect a return to full in-person learning March 29 following a unanimous School Committee vote Tuesday.
On Monday, there will be a professional development day for the entire district so faculty and staff can prepare to ensure a smooth transition for all schools over the next several weeks.
This will provide the staff with a chance to review protocols for addressing trauma and fostering a positive classroom environment.
While many students have been in their schools twice a week as part of the hybrid learning model, there are others returning after not being in a classroom for more than a year.
Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said the faculty and staff will help students in a multitude of ways.
Students in kindergarten and Grades 1 and 2 will ease back into full in-person learning Tuesday followed by Grades 3-6 on March 29.
A fully remote learning model will remain in place for families who choose that option.
The district has not finalized its return plans for the middle and high schools, but details are expected by early April.
In accordance with state guidelines, students and staff must maintain a minimum distance of 3 feet for all activities while wearing masks. Lunches and snack breaks, at which masks can be removed, will require a minimum of 6 feet.
Bartholomew said the district has already purchased a few large event tents for outdoor lunches and will continue to be creative with social distancing ideas.
Also during the meeting, the School Committee unanimously approved the fiscal 2022 budget of $47,315,000. The budget now goes to the three towns — Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury — for approval. No overrides are anticipated.
Richard Hodges of Groveland was absent for both votes Tuesday.
The budget represents an 8% increase in the current $44,050,000, but it includes debt service of $2,008,207 for the new middle-high school.
Without that debt service, Business Manager Greg Labrecque said the district is looking at a 2.8% increase in the general fund budget.
During the public comment session, a few teachers — with the support of many others holding signs outside the meeting — criticized the lack of a proposed increase in teachers' salaries.
"The district proposed a contract package that included a 0% increase this year — which will in fact be a cut in pay — the following year, a 0.5% increase, and in 2023, a 0.75% increase has been proposed," said Julia Doherty, a special education teacher at Donaghue School in Merrimac.
"It is not easy for me to say this, but it is beyond me how the district thinks it will draw top-notch educators to educate the children while offering this," she added "It is unacceptable."
Doherty added that other area districts, such as Beverly Public Schools and the Triton Regional School District, are offering teachers more for a single year than Pentucket is offering over three years.
Kathy Terceiro, a third-grade teacher at Donaghue, also criticized the contract proposal.
"The morale in our district has continued to decline as teachers do not feel valued," she said.
"We give and give and give and yet, we are not fairly compensated for what we do," said Terceiro, a third-generation Pentucket teacher. "I'm tried of hearing that there's no money."
Kelly Beaton, a fourth-grade teacher at Page Elementary School, said teachers have been working extra hours, seven days a week, to create lesson plans for in-person and remote leaning models.
"To be offered a 0% raise for the upcoming year is not only discouraging, it is insulting," she said. "I respectfully ask you to consider, what is the value of the educational experience that the teachers of this district provide our children with each and every day — is it truly worth zero? You cannot put students first, if you put educators last."
