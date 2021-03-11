WEST NEWBURY — Per new guidance from the state, the Pentucket Regional School District will plan for all elementary school students to return to full in-person learning by April 5.
Middle school students will return no later than April 28 and due to the interconnected nature of the middle and high schools, high school students will also likely return by then.
Students will return to the classroom with newly instituted 3-foot social distancing minimums, which have been approved by the health boards in West Newbury, Groveland and Merrimac, and reviewed by the district physician, Dr. Stephen Beaudoin.
The 100% Pentucket working group, formed by the district to establish strategies for a return to full in-person learning, will continue to work out these details, but it is likely that elementary in-person instruction will resume sooner than April 5.
Superintendent Justin Bartholomew plans to present his final recommendations to the School Committee at its meeting Tuesday.
“Our elementary students will return by April 5; however, we believe it is possible that we will phase in grades K-2 and 3-6 and be able to do so earlier than April 5,” Bartholomew said in a statement. “We will also build in a professional development day for teachers who are starting what is, for all intents and purposes, a new school year.
“We are welcoming back students, many of whom have not been to school in a year and have not seen their classmates in a year,” he added, noting the goal is to get elementary school students back before March 31.
“It has been a very long year, and I want to thank all of our parents, faculty, staff and students for everything that have sacrificed to bring us to this point,” Bartholomew said. Bartholomew and the health boards in all three towns stress that this return to school is an opportunity that should not be taken lightly.
“We have an opportunity to regain a sense of normalcy that has been stripped away from our lives due to COVID-19, and we must do everything we can do ensure we do not waste this chance,” said Diane Dardeno, the West Newbury and district public health nurse.
Mask wearing, hand hygiene and social distancing will continue to be enforced.
While 3 feet will be the minimum social distancing standard in school, increased distances will be the norm for lunches and mask breaks.
The return to fully in-person elementary school learning is subject to bargaining with the Pentucket Association of Teachers.
Pentucket has been planning for a return to in-person learning since the start of the pandemic and has gradually brought more students into classrooms for more hours when found safe to do so.
Prekindergarten students are already operating on a normal schedule and have been since the start of the year.
