WEST NEWBURY — Pentucket's newest batch of alumni, all 156 of them, headed through the cold and misty air and into brighter futures following Saturday's graduation ceremony held outdoors at the school.
The Pentucket Class of 2023 was the first group to graduate from the district's new, $146.3 million middle/high School building and Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said the group has shown a lot of flexibility along the way.
"This class had to prepare for a transition into a new building last year and had to get into that building this year," he said. "They were also the first high school class to have to miss school because of COVID-19 in their freshman year. So, their resiliency has really shown through and it's the cornerstone of their character."
The threat of rain remained constant throughout the graduation ceremony, which, unlike other schools in the area, was held outdoors.
"It was a little bit misty and there was a short period of light rain. People were cold and wet but the response, overall was positive," Bartholomew said. "We really wanted to have it outside because the families had come from all over. You have grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends and family who are all traveling. If it had to be done inside, each student would be restricted to only having about three guests. That's not what we wanted and we were fortunate that the weather held off enough to have it outside."
Valedictorian Yanni Kakouris and Salutatorian Stratton Seymour both addressed the crowd and Class President Seamus Burke welcomed the crowd.
Stratton Seymour is also the son of high school principal Jonathan Seymour, who said that's given him a unique perspective into this year's graduating class.
"It's exciting to see Stratton graduate but it's also exciting to see his classmates graduate as well," Jonathan Seymour said. "I've worked closely with many of them, coaching youth sports and different things like that for years. So it's really exciting to see him and this whole group finally get to this exciting moment and they're ready to head off into what's happening next for them."
The Class of 2023 has been a high-achieving bunch, according to their principal.
"I'm so proud of their hard work and achievements," Jonathan Seymour said. "I'm also appreciative of the opportunity to have been able to work with them."
With school shutdowns, remote and hybrid learning a big part of their first two years in high school, Jonathan Seymour said the Class of 2023 was still able to show off some serious academic abilities along the way. Students will be headed to Columbia University, Williams College, Middlebury College, Loyola University Maryland, Colorado State University, American University and Brigham Young University to name a few.
"These kids have shown they will be extremely successful in life," he said. "When you overcome challenges, It prepares you for life."
