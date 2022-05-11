WEST NEWBURY — This Thursday’s Arts Festival at Pentucket Regional High School is being organized and operated completely by student artists.
Each May for decades the educators of the Pentucket Fine and Performing Arts Department capped off their year by inviting the community to witness and enjoy the accomplishments of the newest crop of musicians, singers, actors, and visual artists at Arts Festival, one of the most full-throttled, all-encompassing arts experiences in the area.
So when students learned that the district had cut funding for the festival, they decided to take matters into their own hands. Thanks to their combined efforts, the tri-town Pentucket region will still have a chance to come together for an evening of creative celebration on Thursday, May 12, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the high school.
As it has been in the past, there will still be musical performances in the cafeteria, which along with the hallways, will again be transformed into visual art galleries featuring Pentucket’s talented painters, photographers, illustrators, collage makers, sculptors, and more.
Throughout the evening, the Pentucket Arts Foundation (www.pentucketarts.org) offers refreshments, including sweet and savory homemade treats for purchase, with all proceeds benefiting the arts in the tri-town region.
Concerned over the status of the cherished spring event, the non-profit Arts Foundation plans to meet with Pentucket Regional School District Superintendent, Dr. Justin Bartholomew, later this spring. The discussion will include brainstorming ways it might partner with the district to ensure a vibrant and authentic community performance and exhibition component next year. The goal is to find a way to have its fine and performing arts programming restored and maintained in 2023 and beyond.
In correspondence with the Arts Foundation in early March, Bartholomew stressed the importance of the arts to the district which he believes is evidenced by the arts-centric design of the new $146 million Middle/High School.
“The new 7-12 building is designed to purposely put the arts as the focal point. Entering the building from the back to front or on the sides, the arts are the centerpiece of that building, and that is intentional. PRSD will continue to offer a variety of arts courses and fill those spaces with students who are enthusiastic for the arts and who will be able to perform and display their talents to the community,” the superintendent said.
But for this spring, it’s the young artists themselves who stepped up to make sure this free, family-friendly salute to the arts is once again open and available to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.