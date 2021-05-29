WEST NEWBURY — Superintendent Justin Bartholomew announced the hiring of Bagnall Elementary School's new assistant principal and a new information technology and digital learning director for the district.
The new assistant principal is Brenda Erhardt, who is a teacher at Page School. She has worked as an English-language arts teacher in the district for 17 years.
As assistant principal, Erhardt will evaluate and supervise the professional and support staff, according to a press release. She will plan, organize and implement curricular and administrative functions for the school.
Her responsibilities will include assisting the principal with building management, communicating with students' families, identifying student needs and opportunities for growth, and helping to analyze curriculum and teaching.
Catherine Page, who has served for the last four years as a technology integration and media specialist for Newburyport Public Schools, is the new information technology and digital learning director. She has worked in media and technology for almost 40 years with news networks, schools and universities, according to the release.
In her new role, Page will integrate technology in the school curriculum; manage information technology resources, including budgets, network infrastructure, academic and administrative systems, security systems, and VoIP phone services; and lead a team of five full- and part-time IT support staff.
She will oversee school help desk operations; provide technology and maintain district technology support; establish IT policies and expectations; support IT-related professional development for staff; and review and integrate new technology when needed.
In a statement, Bartholomew said, "Catherine Page has a vast knowledge of media and information technology. She has worked in the industry and studied it, and will be a great asset to have on our senior leadership team in the district. And Brenda Erhardt has served many years as a wonderful teacher and connected with students and families, which I am confident will continue as she transitions into this new role. We're pleased to welcome them both to our team this summer."
Page and Erhardt begin their new roles July 1.
