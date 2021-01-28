Pentucket holds beam signing for school building project      

WEST NEWBURY -- Numerous school, local and legislative officials signed off on a ceremonial signing of a steel beam this week that will be used in construction of the Pentucket Middle-High School project.
Superintendent Justin Bartholomew oversaw the event before a group that included Assistant Superintendent Brent Conway, Pentucket Regional High School Principal Jonathan Seymour, Sen. Bruce Tarr, Rep. Lenny Mirra and members of the School Committee, Building Committee, We Are Pentucket and town officials. The event was held in front of the current Pentucket Regional High School building in the circular pick-up area near the front entrance and flag pole.
Attendees of the signing gathered at 8:30 a.m., while wearing masks and practicing social distancing, for a welcoming statement and introductions from Seymour. Additional remarks at the gathering were made by Bartholomew, School Committee Chair Dena Trotta, previous We Are Pentucket representative Julie Torrisi, Tarr and Mirra, according to press release.
Then those who attended signed the beam one by one, and members of the community were also invited to drive through the area and sign the beam throughout the day.
The beam will be the last to be placed into the new Pentucket Regional Middle-High School building, and is scheduled to be erected on Monday, Feb. 1.
"This project is going to make a tremendous difference for Pentucket students for generations to come," Bartholomew said. "We are always grateful for the continued support of our communities. In addition to being an iconic institution of learning, this building will always be a symbol of the Groveland, West Newbury, and Merrimac communities unifying to prioritize education and making a commitment to the young people of these three amazing towns."
The Pentucket Regional Middle-High School building project is on schedule, and is anticipated to be completed in spring 2022 and officially opened the following fall. Construction began last spring, and the $146.2 million project was approved by the district towns of Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury in spring 2019 at town meetings and town elections. The Massachusetts School Building Authority is funding up to $52.7 million of the project.
