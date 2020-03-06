WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School District will host “Mindful Moments at Pentucket” on Thursday as part of a larger series on mental health and bullying.
The series is organized in partnership with the Triton Regional School District.
This particular event was created by the Pentucket Mindfulness Committee and led by Amy Amico, a FLEX teacher at Dr. John C. Page Elementary School who has worked in the district for 30 years.
Amico published her dissertation titled “Being Mindful: Early Childhood Educator Perceptions of Classroom Practices” in 2019.
The free event, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., will begin with a mindfulness and wellness fair in the high school cafeteria.
Author and Pentucket educator Kate Carroll, as well as representatives of Good Karma Yoga studio, Giving Tree Yoga, Do East-Stress Mastery Coaching and Precision Chiropractic, will be present at the fair to share information and resources on mindfulness.
The event will continue with a film, produced by alumnus Madison Chute, showcasing mindful moments in Pentucket classrooms. It stars students and staff.
