Pentucket hosts virtual A cappella Night

WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Arts Foundation is going virtual to bring its A cappella Night to the community this year.
This year’s annual singfest, scheduled for Nov. 21, features Northeastern University’s award-winning a cappella group, The Nor’easters. The opening act is the Pentucket Harmonix, the hometown favorites, led by Choral Director Kerri MacLennan.
“Pentucket Arts Foundation is very happy — especially in these challenging times — to provide the community a virtual A cappella Night this year,” said Sue Stasiuk, co-chair of the nonprofit organization.
The all-volunteer foundation has served the district’s three towns — Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury — since 2003.
With artists and artisans struggling to find ways to reach audiences due to the pandemic, the foundation’s board of directors has made “innovating to continue bringing the arts to our community” its theme for the year — and A Cappella Night is a prime example, Stasiuk said.
Although the audience will not be able to gather in the Pentucket Regional High School auditorium as it has each November for nearly two decades, the foundation has collaborated with the collegiate group and MacLennan to bring what Stasiuk said will be "an outstanding musical event for the entire family.”
The Nor'easters were named champions of the National A Cappella Convention in 2019 and the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella in 2013 and 2017.
In 2013, the group performed for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at the White House Christmas Gala.
The Nor'easters earned the Contemporary A Cappella Recording Award for Best Mixed Collegiate Album three times. To learn more or watch videos of The Nor’Easters, visit www.nunoreasters.com.
Tickets for A Cappella Night are $10 and can be reserved at www.pentucketarts.org. A link to the event will be distributed via email the day of the performance.
“It is A cappella Night's 17th year — and now, more than ever, is a great time to support the arts,” Stasiuk said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.