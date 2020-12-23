WEST NEWBURY -- Pentucket's middle school students have been temporarily relocated to the high school auditorium Wednesday morning after an odor of gas was detected in the middle school building, according to a statement by the superintendent and principal.
A staff member noticed the odor this morning, and the school immediately followed protocols to evacuate the building and shift the students into the high school. Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Pentucket Regional Middle School Principal Terrence Conant said in the statement they don't believe there is any danger to the community.
The Groveland and West Newbury Fire Departments responded to the middle school to investigate. A preliminary investigation determined fuel odor from a snowblower may have gotten into an air intake, causing the odor.
The students will remain in the high school until authorities give the "all clear," which is expected shortly.
