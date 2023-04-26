WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School District has been recognized by the NAMM Foundation as part of the Best Communities for Music Education list for the third consecutive year, according to School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Fine & Performing Arts Department Chairperson David Schumacher.
The district was one of 16 schools across Massachusetts to receive the honor of being included in the BCME list. Now in its 24th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts nationwide that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
Pentucket was recognized by the NAMM Foundation as a way to acknowledge and celebrate the district's innovation to develop a stronger presence for music education on campus and in the lives of students.
"To be recognized by the NAMM Foundation for the third year in a row is a testament to the effort put in by our faculty, staff, and students, and the support of our communities," Bartholomew said. "Applying for this designation was a massive undertaking involving the coordination of K-12 music faculty, all our district principals, and the Pentucket Music Boosters, so I sincerely thank everyone involved with the process"
The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to advance active participation in music-making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.