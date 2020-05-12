WEST NEWBURY — Though an in-person celebration has been postponed to May 2021, students and alumni of Pentucket Regional School District still plan to mark the 20th anniversary of Cafe Jazz, the biannual jazz concert, with performances via YouTube this Friday.
David Schumacher, the district's Music Conservatory leader and director of jazz, said about a dozen alumni will take part in the live stream beginning at 7 p.m. on the Pentucket Music Conservatory YouTube channel.
Speaking on how his teachings have changed due to social distancing, "It's been a challenge," he said. "I've had to retool how I'm teaching and focus on completely different aspects on the musicianship."
Schumacher asked students to look both at themselves, but also the people around them and what they can do to bring positivity to their lives.
"I've done a lot of work with my students on the question of what it means to be a musician," he said. "We've talked about music being a gift that you give to someone else, rather than something that you're doing for yourself.
"We've talked a lot about empathy, given the circumstances right now," Schumacher continued, "and how the students can use their talents — as musicians and artists and whatever else they are pursuing — to give to someone else who is in need in someway, who is feeling isolated, or lonely or really lacking personal connection that they would otherwise enjoy."
Schumacher said he has received a lot of inquiries about doing a virtual choir or virtual band, which he said would be "really slick, but it's literally weeks of work with professional video editing software that none of us use or have access to."
Instead, he is working with West Newbury parent and professional video editor Tim Kane, of Indian Hill Productions, to put together some live stream events this month, including Cafe Jazz on Friday.
On May 27, the Pentucket Music Conservatory Recital will take place at 7 p.m. Students in grades 7-12, from any Pentucket ensemble, are eligible to participate in the virtual recital and perform with any instrument they choose, whether solo or with peers.
Additionally, the district will be sharing a variety of encore performances this month. District orchestra performances from spring 2019 will stream this Wednesday; the district's Band Jamboree from spring 2018 will stream on May 19; and the middle school's and high school's Choir and Percussion from spring 2020 will stream on May 20.
To access any of the live streamed events, go to www.youtube.com/user/pentucketbands or search pentucketmusicconservatory on YouTube. All live streams begin at 7 p.m. and all performances will be archived for viewing following the premiere.
"The Pentucket Music Conservatory is thrilled to offer these opportunities to our students, alumni, and community," Schumacher said. "They are a great celebration of the work these musicians have put in, at a time when we could all use a positive distraction.
"It has been fantastic to reconnect with our jazz alumni over the past few weeks in preparation for this live stream," he continued. "You will be amazed at what they have all accomplished since moving on from Pentucket. I couldn't be more proud."
