WEST NEWBURY — A new opportunity for local residents to explore creativity is coming to Pentucket Regional Middle/High School.
Starting Wednesday, Pentucket visual arts teacher Marcia Nadeau will offer Community Art Club, a free six-week workshop for all ages and ability levels. The workshop runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at the school each Wednesday through April 12.
“Community Art Club provides the space, supplies and instructional support for people in the community to meet and create side by side,” Nadeau said.
The club, held in an “open studio” format, provides members with choices on how they want to spend their time each session.
“Some may have specific ideas about what they want to work on, while others may prefer to choose from a variety of guided instruction activities influenced by contemporary ideology,” Nadeau said.
She stressed that the club is a place where play is encouraged, mistakes are valued and successes are celebrated.
As a professional educator, Nadeau said she felt fortunate to watch her student artists make exciting discoveries each day about art, themselves and the world around them.
The prospect of using art to guide a wide range of audiences to create personally impactful art excites her, she said.
“It’s rewarding work and I feel that many people could benefit from such experiences,” Nadeau said.
She views the new club as a way to creatively inspire the community while at the same time advocate for high-quality arts education.
“Art is for everyone regardless of experience or ability,” Nadeau said.
Community Art Club is made possible through an educational grant program offered by the nonprofit Pentucket Arts Foundation to Pentucket teachers. Applications, available at www.pentucketarts.org, are due each Nov. 1, with awards announced in December.
Nadeau’s arts club offering is in keeping with the foundation’s mission to use the transformative power of the fine and performing arts to help make the three-town school district a more vibrant and creative place in which to live, learn, work and be inspired.
Other grants awarded this cycle went to fund an in-district, live performance of “Terezin: Children of the Holocaust,” by Anna Smulowitz Productions; and a concert field trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, for Pentucket musicians and singers.
To register for one of a limited number of seats in the Community Art Club, email Nadeau at nadeau@prsd.org. Participants under age 14 must be accompanied by an adult.
