WEST NEWBURY — Pentucket Regional School District Superintendent Justin Bartholomew will talk about school reopening and other educational issues in a Zoom presentation Wednesday at 7 p.m.
What is billed as a “community conversation about going back to school” will be hosted by Christina Eckert of Boxford, a Democrat running for state representative, along with Inge Buerger of Groveland, Patricia Adams of Merrimac and Jim Speralakis of West Newbury.
The forum is expected to focus on what school will look like this fall, how the school system might make up for the time lost during the spring when school buildings were closed because of the pandemic, and how parents, teachers and the school system can maintain a meaningful learning experience for all students at every ability level.
The discussion is also expected to address how students can maintain social distancing in a classroom or on a school bus, mask protocol and whether students and teachers can be kept safe.
To register for the free public forum, go to www.eckertforrep.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.