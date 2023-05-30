WEST NEWBURY — School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and the Pentucket Regional School District recently announced the following changes to the district’s leadership team for the 2023-2024 school year:
Sabrina Simone, current assistant principal at the middle school, has been named coordinator of human resources.
“Throughout her career Sabrina has shown an incredible understanding of human interaction, attention to detail, exceptional communication skills, and incredible dedication to the education profession,” Bartholomew said. "Her experiences as an administrator and having to negotiate some very challenging issues will be of great benefit to the entire district.”
Simone began her career in education as a school counselor in Chelmsford, joining the Pentucket district in that role in 2012. She was named middle school assistant principal in 2021.
She received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of New Hampshire, and a master’s degree in counseling from Boston College.
Alexandra Cordeiro has been named assistant principal/special education coordinator at the Dr. John C. Page School.
"We are extremely excited to have Alexandra coming to Page," Bartholomew said. "Her commitment and enthusiasm will make her a great asset to the Page community."
Cordeiro began her educational career as a teacher in the Tri-Town School Union in Topsfield. She most recently worked as a Chapter 504 school-based coordinator at Steward Elementary School in Topsfield.
Cordeiro has received a bachelor's degree from Framingham State in liberal studies, a master's degree in education from Lesley College, and a master's degree in school administration from Gordon College.
Samuel "Sam" Kwong has been named database manager. He will succeed Amy Funk, who is retiring after 10 years with the district.
“We are so incredibly thankful for Amy’s brilliance working with the various student information systems, her strong communication skills, and flexibility,” Bartholomew said. “While this is a big loss for our district, Sam and Amy have collaborated for many years so we feel so fortunate to be able to bring in an incredible talent who understands our systems.”
Kwong brings extensive private sector data management experience to the Pentucket district. He most recently worked as a data manager for Weston Public Schools.
Kwong has received a bachelor’s degree in management from Northeastern University, and a master’s degree in business administration from Southern New Hampshire University.
