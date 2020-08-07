WEST NEWBURY — During a live stream on YouTube Wednesday night, Pentucket Regional School District Superintendent Justin Bartholomew discussed fall reopening plans and answered some of parents' biggest questions.
Speaking on Tuesday night's School Committee decision to start the school year on Sept. 14 with a hybrid learning model, Bartholomew said there was "no option they could select that would be the right decision."
He recognized that each family will have different needs and thus, favor a different learning model.
Regardless of Tuesday's vote, the district reserves the right to tweak its plan at any time, particularly as information about COVID-19 changes.
Under the hybrid learning model, students attend classes in person two days a week and learn remotely three days a week.
The schedule splits students up into two "cohorts," so only half of students are attending in-person classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while the other half is attending in-person classes on Wednesdays and Fridays. All students will be remote on Mondays, as well as the other two days where they are not physically in the classroom.
Some students, who are in special education district programs, will be in the classroom all five days, as will all teachers.
All families have the option to select a 100% remote learning model.
Bartholomew clarified that remote learning will look different than it did this past spring with students engaging in the full curriculum and receiving actual grades, as opposed to earning a pass or fail.
After presenting on the various learning plans, Bartholomew invited lead school nurse Ann Brady-Lozier to answer health and safety questions.
One of the most popular questions was what would happen if a student or employee tests positive for COVID-19.
Brady-Lozier said the protocol is actually "not new" and works similarly to how a district would respond to cases of reportable illnesses such as chickenpox or measles.
If a person tests positive for COVID-19, the local board of health will be notified and from there, there will be contact tracing. In July, the state released guidance recommending that parents take the initiative to notify their child's school if they do test positive, which will help in contact tracing.
With students being divided into "cohorts," Brady-Lozier said the school will notify all parents of students in a particular cohort if someone within the group tests positive.
If a student exhibits COVID-19 symptoms such as a fever or cough, they will be escorted to a separate space and quarantined until a parent can bring them home.
Brady-Lozier said there will not be temperature screenings and the schools will instead rely on parents checking in with their children each morning, as well as students speaking up when they are not feeling well in the classroom.
Students of all ages, in addition to faculty and staff, will be required to wear masks, per a vote by the School Committee on Tuesday.
Bartholomew also spoke with district director of supplemental and intensive services Michael Jarvis about special education guidance and what happens with services such as counseling and occupational therapy.
Then, Greg Hadden and Robert Danforth of the facilities department discussed efforts to improve ventilation, as well as what the cleaning schedule will look like.
Other school officials also talked to Bartholomew about how the curriculum will be monitored, what parents should expect from remote learning this time around, and what social distancing will work in different settings.
To view the full, roughly two-and-a-half hour recording, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUVNqskkV9E.
For further guidance from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, visit www.doe.mass.edu/covid19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.