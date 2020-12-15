WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School Committee voted 6-2 on Tuesday night to allow youth sports to use district gyms for practice this winter if they comply with guidelines set by local Boards of Health that include having no parents or additional people present.
The decision only applies to the Page Elementary School gym since the Pentucket Regional High School gym is reserved for boys and girls high school basketball. The West Newbury Board of Health said the School Committee could make the call.
The Merrimac Board of Health did not approve the use of its facilities for youth sports, and the Groveland Board of Health was split and planned to revisit the issue.
Committee members Lisa O'Connor and Marie Felzani voted against the proposal Tuesday, each citing the inconsistency of allowing outside groups to use the gyms since students are not allowed to play these sports indoors during physical education classes. Wayne Adams was absent for the vote. Others were tentative with their "yes" vote.
After each youth team uses the gym, there has to be an hour break to sanitize the space before another group arrives, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew explained.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, custodians are busy chemically fogging and sanitizing each classroom on weekdays. For this reason, the district would need to hire an additional custodian if youth sports intend to use the gym during the week.
The district does have a custodian available on weekends.
Participants in youth sports can expect to pay a fee to cover sanitation costs. Bartholomew said the district would ask for the money upfront and if youth sports were shut down at any point, the money would be returned.
"I think that we have students right now who are overwhelmed during the day with computers and sitting there," committee member Chris Reading said. "I think one of the biggest concerns is the mental health, but also the physical health."
She added that some of the youth basketball teams have already reached out to explain how they would adhere to protocol and spread out practices to make time for cleaning.
"I think those students, I think those coaches, I think those parents will make it work," Reading said.
As a parent, Felzani said she wants students to have the opportunity to play sports but as a School Committee member, the focus has to be education.
"Educationally, we are not allowing our children to participate in these sports in their everyday physical education curriculum," she said. "I think it's very contradictory that we say, 'No, you can't do this as part of your curriculum during the day, but we're going to open it up after school hours."'
Joanna Blanchard had faith that teams would comply with the protocol, saying she has been "extremely impressed" with how students have adapted to restrictions amid the pandemic.
"I'm in favor of at least giving them a chance, as long as they cover the costs," she said.
To watch the full meeting, visit www.youtube.com/channel/UCMpx4fHYkq4xXwIAyUn1kiA.
