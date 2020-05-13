WEST NEWBURY — With graduation plans still up in the air, the Pentucket Parent Alliance surprised its 181 quarantined seniors with a tri-town parade Tuesday night featuring lawn signs, T-shirts and a special stop at each of their homes.
Since 1994, the alliance — a nonprofit made up of parents and community members from West Newbury, Groveland and Merrimac — has organized and run the all-night, substance-free, chaperoned Senior Celebration for Pentucket Regional High School’s graduating seniors.
“Not everybody goes to college and so for some of these kids, this might be the only graduation they get,” said Anna Marie Beech, a parent of twin girls who are seniors, president of the Pentucket Education Foundation and coordinator of the Pentucket Parent Alliance.
“A lot of the kids have been together for so long, since preschool, well over 12 years,” she said, adding that missing these last few months of school and traditional senior events such as the prom has been “heartbreaking” for many students.
To offset some of the Senior Celebration’s costs, parents were planning a few fundraisers, including one where families could purchase a lawn sign for a small fee to honor their seniors.
But as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased across the state, West Newbury parent Julie Conover said they wanted all seniors to have a sign, free of charge, to place on their lawn.
Conover, who was in charge of the lawn sign project, originally planned for a silent delivery of the signs to each student’s home but after seeing a Facebook video of another district’s senior parade, she and other parents saw an opportunity for something bigger.
“We want to celebrate and acknowledge the seniors because it’s a milestone year in their life,” Conover said. “They have waited for this time since kindergarten.”
So with the help of district administration, police and fire departments in all three towns, local vendors and the team at Salter Transportation, the parade kicked off at the high school about 5 p.m. with a decked-out bus and a team of cheering parents and administrators destined for each town.
Of the school buses in particular, Conover said, “I think they’re really special because they signify that school’s in session. It’s a signal to the community.
“The day starts with the school buses coming down the street and the day ends with the school buses bringing students home, and we don’t have that going on anymore,” Conover said, adding that she hopes this detail made it more memorable.
In addition to lawn signs and T-shirts that read “Pentucket 2020 Senior, #InThisTogether,” students also received gift certificates for free ice cream, donated by the Adams family of Big Scoops Ice Cream at Long Hill Orchard in West Newbury.
Conover and Beech expressed their gratitude for each town’s assistance in making the event possible.
“To reach out to the community and to receive this immediate and warm response of, ‘How we can help?’ — it goes a long way, especially at a time where it’s hard to come together,” Conover said.
The event was sponsored by the Institution for Savings and Karol Flannery of William Raveis Real Estate. The lawn signs, banners and T-shirts were designed by South Boston resident Johanna Tolman.
Pentucket will not make any official decisions about graduation, which is still set for June 6, until further guidance is provided by the state.
