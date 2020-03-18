WEST NEWBURY — Pentucket Regional School District and Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School have partnered up to provide daily curbside pickup for boxed meals, beginning Wednesday.
Prepared boxed lunches and breakfast will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both the cafeteria side parking lot of Pentucket Regional Middle School at 20 Main St., West Newbury, and the front loop of Dr. Fredrick N. Sweetsir School at 104 Church St., Merrimac.
A staff member will approach the car window to ask how many children’s meals are needed for the day, and that person will bring the indicated amount of boxed meals back to the vehicle. Families can stay in the car the entire time.
Families from West Newbury, Groveland and Merrimac are allotted the number of meals for each child, age 18 and under, residing in their household, according to a statement from the district.
Each box will include lunch and milk for that day, as well as breakfast for the following day. The district will adjust production numbers depending on what is needed.
Pentucket has also collaborated with Amesbury-based nonprofit Our Neighbors’ Table, which serves Amesbury, Boxford, Byfield, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury, South Hampton and West Newbury. Families and individuals are encouraged to reach out to Our Neighbors’ Table for all grocery needs, no questions asked.
Our Neighbors’ Table will host a curbside food market on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Sweetsir School. If families (with or without children) would like to participate, they should go to www.ourneighborstable.org/Merrimacorder before 9 a.m. on Friday to sign up.
If transportation to these locations is not possible and the need is significant, contact Assistant Superintendent Brent Conway at bconway@prsd.org.
For more information on Our Neighbors’ Table or to donate funds, go to www.ourneighborstable.org. The organization is not currently seeking food donations, but will accept personal care items.
Newburyport Public Schools will also be offering daily grab and go meals starting Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon in the back parking lot of Rupert A. Nock Middle School, 70 Low St., Newburyport. All residents, regardless of whether they have children at the schools or not, are welcome. This is a partnership with Our Neighbors’ Table and Newburyport Youth Services.
