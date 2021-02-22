WEST NEWBURY – Pentucket Regional School District officials and the Page Playground Working Group are inviting members of the community to attend one of two virtual presentations about planned improvements at the Page School playground.
Playground community meetings will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 4-5 p.m., and Monday, March 1, from 10-11 a.m. Attendees will be encouraged to comment and ask questions.
Pentucket Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Page School Principal Dustin Gray will be taking part, along with members of the working group.
The current wood chip playground surface is out of compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, and not accessible to all children in the school and town. The current playground also has limited use due to broken equipment and seasonal drainage issues, according to a press release from the district.
A concept put forward by parent Tricia Sabulis would create a new playground with an ADA-compliant poured surface and accessible equipment, to ensure all in the community may use it.
West Newbury Town Meeting last year approved the use of Community Preservation Act money for the project. The town also received a state grant of $20,000 toward new equipment and creating an accessible path.
The town, which owns the property, hopes to offer a request for qualifications for design proposals in early March. Designers will be interviewed by town, school, and parent stakeholders, and a final selection will be made in mid-April, with engineering and site work starting as early as mid-May.
Residents interested in attending a meeting may sign up by emailing Dustin Gray at dgray@prsd.org.
Residents who are unable to attend either meeting, but still want to be a part of the discussion and process, may request a feedback form from Gray by emailing the same address.
