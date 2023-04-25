WEST NEWBURY — Pentucket Regional High School will showcase its spring play, “Lost Girl,” next week.
Taking place in the present, “Lost Girl” follows Wendy seven years after her journey to Neverland as she deals with the trauma and stress she experienced there as a young girl and tries to move on with her life.
Brooke Snow, the school’s theater director, calls “Lost Girl” the perfect play for high school students.
“There are many very challenging and dramatic roles in the piece and it gives the actors a chance to really delve deep into their characters’ mindsets,” Snow said.
“It also gives the actors a chance to be incredibly collaborative with one another and really work as teammates,” she added. “There is a ‘movement ensemble,’ which are actors that do not speak but help create the world of the play and that is really exciting.”
Students began auditioning for the play in late February and rehearsals began in mid-March.
The play will feature 16 students. Junior Emily Gleason is playing Wendy and sophomore Jake Rivers is playing Peter Pan. There are two seniors in the show, Lauren Rivers and Miles Azenaro.
“They have been doing theater at Pentucket for years and this will be a lovely send-off for them,” Snow said.
Freshman Hailey Bruno, who plays one of the voices in Wendy’s head, said, “It’s a beautiful show that will connect with today’s teenagers as well as adults.”
“Lost Girl” debuts at the school Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m. Three more shows will follow Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 6, at 2 and 7 p.m.
Tickets are available for purchase at the Pentucket Regional School District online box office: prsd.ludus.com.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
