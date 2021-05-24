WEST NEWBURY — A two-day recital featuring more than 100 students from Pentucket Regional Middle and High schools will stream live next week via the school district's Pentucket Music Conservatory YouTube channel.
The event, taking place Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m., will feature a mix of solo and group performances, including some original work. The faculty virtual rock band will perform the original Otis Redding version of "Respect," subsequently made famous by Aretha Franklin.
The grand finale will feature the high school choir, orchestra, band and percussion virtual ensemble performing a Beatles medley titled "Can't Buy Me Love."
The recital also will include a senior tribute, award presentations and student recognitions.
"Our students have remained as dedicated to their love of music and their education as ever, even in the face of the pandemic, and we are so excited for this opportunity to come together as a community, enjoy their music and recognize their accomplishments," said David Schumacher, the district's Music Conservatory leader and director of jazz and bands.
"I encourage the community to tune in and celebrate their hard work," he added.
Earlier this school year, the district was honored by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation as one of its 2021 recipients of the Best Communities for Music Education award.
For 22 years, this honor has been awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
The recital will be shared live at www.youtube.com/user/pentucketbands.
