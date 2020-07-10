WEST NEWBURY — Project 351 ambassadors and alumni from the Pentucket Regional School District are hosting a contactless children's clothing drive for Cradles to Crayons.
Project 351 is a Massachusetts-based nonprofit that started with a national day of service, coinciding with Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The one-day event, spearheaded by former Gov. Deval Patrick in 2011, was so successful, the state made Project 351 a yearlong program in 2012.
Each spring, eighth-grade ambassadors and alumni with Project 351 organize clothing drives in their communities to benefit Cradles to Crayons, a Boston-based nonprofit that provides school supplies and clothing to homeless and low-income children.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the spring service initiative was put on hold. Now, ambassadors are opting for contact-free pickup at doorsteps in Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury.
Anyone interested in donating new or gently used clothing can RSVP at https://forms.gle/jmRbJMT29ZW565m7A. Pickups are available at residences in Merrimac, Groveland and West Newbury over the next two weeks, and an ambassador will be in touch with pickup time information.
This year's ambassadors from Pentucket are Ben Drescher of Merrimac, Amelie Higgins of West Newbury, Hunter Soep of Groveland and Chaney Goldstein of Haverhill.
For more information, contact Project 351 alumnus Ryan Pfifferling at rmpfiff@gmail.com or 978-518-7782.
