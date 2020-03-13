WEST NEWBURY — At a last-minute meeting Thursday evening, the Pentucket Regional School Committee weighed the next steps in addressing COVID-19 and the impact possible school closures could have on a child's education.
There are no confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Groveland, Merrimac or West Newbury at this time, but Pentucket is taking note from districts around the state, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said.
In planning the next steps, Bartholomew said he would hold off on making any official decisions until Friday. Originally, a conference call between all Massachusetts superintendents and Department of Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel was scheduled for Thursday, but it was delayed until Friday morning, he said.
Bartholomew said he wanted to receive more guidance from them before closing for any amount of time.
The meeting followed Gov. Charlie Baker's state of emergency announcement Tuesday, which included a commitment from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to provide relief to local schools in regard to attendance.
No school district will be required to stay in session beyond its 185th day or June 30. For accountability purposes and measuring chronic absenteeism, DESE will disregard attendance data after March 2.
Bartholomew said there is a "finite amount of tests" for the coronavirus, so it's hard to test people for it.
In regard to field trips, the district is postponing all domestic travel as of Friday, and there will be no international travel, following Baker's directives.
The eighth-grade Washington, D.C., trip, scheduled for early May, is in question at the moment, Assistant Superintendent Brent Conway said. Of the 149 students scheduled to go on the trip, 79 students purchased a trip insurance policy for $120, which provides a full refund for any cancellation up to 24 hours prior to a departure date.
For the students who did not purchase that policy, there are staggered dates where a certain percentage of a refund is possible. If Pentucket cancels the trip by March 21, those families are eligible for a 50% refund, or about $500 back.
Conway said he has been discussing options with WorldStrides Educational Student Travel, which is overseeing the trip. He is hopeful that the company will reconsider its contract and refund policy, given Pentucket's accountable history and ongoing coronavirus concerns. He added that the company has been open-minded.
School officials also discussed what closures would actually be like, whether it's a day or two or more weeks.
Committee member Dena Trotta asked how closures could disrupt the education of students and whether MCAS exams would be pushed back or even, canceled.
Bartholomew said it could create a lot of stress for students if they come back to school to an assessment and they don't have an adequate curriculum schedule.
Conway suggested that DESE might provide relief for certain districts with those exams, but time would tell.
If the district does have to close, committee members talked about the possibilities of virtual learning. While many students in the middle and high school have been provided Chromebooks, not all students have access to devices or even internet, committee member Emily Dwyer said.
Bartholomew added that it would especially difficult to plan virtual learning opportunities for elementary school students.
Dwyer brought up the issue of students who typically have access to free or reduced meals at school.
Conway said the district has been having these conversations with its food provider, Chartwells. He added that Our Neighbors' Table in Amesbury has already reached out to offer assistance where possible.
Pentucket is also relaxing its attendance policy to no longer require a doctor's note. As a way of preventing further crowding of medical offices, the district is asking for a note from a parent instead. Conway said they will be asking for details about symptoms and families can expect follow-up phone calls from school nurses. These absences will be considered excused
For students who are "medically fragile," Conway said they may offer virtual learning opportunities and families are encouraged to reach out to school principals for more information.
If a student self-quarantines, but is not showing symptoms, the child will be allowed virtual learning for a period of 14 days.
If parents are concerned about their children's exposure to coronavirus and wants to keep them home, this absence will not be considered excused. If this is a long-term concern, families can request a home school plan and the district will expedite that process.
For students or family members who are determining whether they should self-quarantine, the district is taking directive from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To view the CDC's flow chart, go to www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/public-health-management-decision-making.pdf.
Staff writer Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
