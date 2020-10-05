WEST NEWBURY — A Pentucket Regional High School student tested positive for COVID-19 late last week, Principal Jonathan Seymour told families Saturday.
District officials were informed of the case on Friday night and worked with local Board of Health officials to notify any close contacts by Saturday morning, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said.
Due to the district's plan for social distancing, no students or staff members were identified as close contacts during school hours, Bartholomew explained. He said there were some students who had close contact with this student outside of school though and for that reason, they are under quarantine.
This new case came just one day after the district revealed a student at Dr. John C. Page Elementary School had tested positive.
For more information on the district's protocol for possible COVID-19 cases, see its Return to School Plan for Fall 2020 at www.prsd.org/apps/news.
