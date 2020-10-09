WEST NEWBURY — Pentucket Regional High School shifted to a temporarily remote learning model for Thursday and Friday to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 following two positive student cases this week.
In a press release issued late Wednesday, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said although there is one other COVID-19 case at Page Elementary School and a number of isolated, limited close contacts at other district schools, the high school's close contact numbers are significantly higher.
For that reason, other schools in the district will continue with the regular hybrid learning model.
Approximately 25 students have been identified as close contacts at the high school following the two positive cases. No staff members are thought to be close contacts.
The district reminds students and residents that if they are not contacted by a local or state public health official, then they are not a close contact.
A close contact is someone who has been within 6 feet of someone who tests positive for COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of the two positive cases, one student was last in school Oct. 2 and tested positive that night. The second student to test positive has not been in school since Sept. 29 and tested positive Monday.
One of the close contacts came into contact with one of the students who tested positive at school. But the vast majority of the identified close contacts the district is aware of came into contact with another student who tested positive outside of school at a pickup recreational sports gathering outside of school hours and unaffiliated with the district.
The School Committee had an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss these details.
By shifting to a remote model for at least two days, local public health officials hope to have time to receive test results for identified close contacts to reduce any further spread.
Due to the temporary nature of this remote model transition, students are tuning into their classes live as they normally would, just remotely as opposed to in person.
All high school sports programs have been canceled until at least Tuesday.
