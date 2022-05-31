WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School District and Superintendent Justin Bartholomew report that the district will adopt the Panthers as its new mascot at the high school and middle school.
The School Committee ratified the new mascot on Tuesday, May 24, following a recommendation by the Mascot Selection Steering Committee. That committee, led by high school Principal Jonathan Seymour and middle school Principal Terry Conant, consisted of staff, students, parents, alumni and community members.
The Steering Committee received more than 300 mascot suggestions in January, selecting seven that most closely reflected the district and community.
The Steering Committee narrowed those options to three. A community survey showed strong preference for RiverHawks and Panthers.
During the week of May 16, 860 students at the high school and middle school, and next year’s incoming sixth-graders, voted and selected Panthers by 58 to 42%. High school students preferred Panthers by 52 to 48%
“We were impressed by the level of involvement, and the quality of comments and suggestions we received throughout this process,” Seymour said. “The final selection reflects who we are as a school community.”
“There was a lot of excitement among students about this decision. I am proud that we came together as one community to open a new chapter for the Pentucket District,” Conant said.
The district logo, a stylized letter P, and the district seal remain unchanged.
The word “Pentucket” means “the place by the winding river,” so the new Panthers logo includes the Merrimack River and three trees reflecting the three sending communities in the district seal. The logo will be used by the middle school and high school, and will appear on the gym floor at the new Pentucket Regional Junior-Senior High School, which opens this fall.
“Decisions such as these are not easy and require community input,” Bartholomew said. “Thank you to everyone who contributed their time, effort, and thoughts about the new mascot.”
The School Committee and Bartholomew thank the members of the Steering Committee for their contributions: Seymour and Conant, co-chairs; Athletic Director/Assistant Principal Dan Thornton; Meghan Goldweber and Stevin Bartholomew, alumni and teachers; students Tommy Rich, Will Goff, Zach Bishopp, Lia Alsup, Kaiden Currie and Parker Greason; and parents Erin Cloutier, Lana Durocher and Krista Wood. They also thank BSN and teacher Sean Bixby for their work developing the logo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.