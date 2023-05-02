WEST NEWBURY — Firefighters and a hazmat team greeted students returning to Pentucket Regional Middle/High School on Tuesday morning after a leaking rooftop HVAC unit led to a full-scale evacuation a day earlier.
Four students were taken to area hospitals with injuries not believed to be life threatening Monday morning, while 42 others were treated at the school and released following reports of a strange odor coming from a seventh-grade science lab.
No experiments were in progress and no chemicals were being used but students complained of nausea and difficulty breathing when the odor was reported in the third-floor science lab.
The school resource officer made the call to evacuate the building, setting off procedures and protocols that brought first responders from Merrimac, Groveland, Amesbury, Georgetown and West Newbury.
The West Newbury Fire Department reported later in the day that the odor was caused by a refrigerant leak on the roof.
Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said the middle school administration reached out to the families of the four students taken to hospitals and was told everyone was fine.
Bartholomew added that the state fire marshal’s Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division inspected the building and deemed it safe for occupancy by 4:30 p.m. The final call to resume classes came Tuesday morning after members of the hazardous materials response team took a final walk through the building.
“There weren’t any issues, so we were good to go,” Bartholomew said, adding that students were reminded they might smell the odor on occasion but were assured everything was under control.
West Newbury Fire Chief Mike Dwyer said firefighters came before the first student arrived and remained there throughout the day. They will return Wednesday to continue monitoring the situation. The hazmat team also aided firefighters.
Dwyer said he was satisfied with the school administration’s response to the incident and had no further concerns.
“I’m confident we’ll get to the bottom of this,” he said.
Dwyer, who is also the town’s police chief, praised those who assisted firefighters and police.
“I’m happy with the response,” he said.
The evacuation left students, faculty and staff separated from their personal items, which remained inside the dormant school buildings.
Bartholomew said he had a unique experience Tuesday morning when the alarms on most of the cell phones left overnight began going off about 6:30 a.m.
“You heard this ringing and buzzing all throughout the building,” he said. “I’m sure the kids were very excited to get back to their personal items. That goes for the staff as well.”
Daily News editor Dave Rogers contributed to this report.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.