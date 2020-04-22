WEST NEWBURY — Despite social distancing due to COVID-19, the school district remains on budget and on schedule with the construction of Pentucket Regional Middle-High School, according to a press release.
Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury approved the $146.2 million project at Town Meetings and town elections last spring, and up to $52.7 million of the project cost will be funded by the Massachusetts School Building Authority.
Temporary construction trailers and site signs are to arrive for the building project next week, and construction trailers will be housed at the front of the current high school parking lot. Temporary fencing to mark off the construction area is scheduled to be installed starting May 11.
“Fortunately, the ongoing pandemic has not impacted this project, and at this time everything remains on track,” Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said. “Our district needs this new facility to continue providing high-quality educational opportunities to our middle and high school students, and we have been working closely with our partners on this project even in the midst of COVID-19 to keep the ball rolling.”
The district will be reaching out to neighbors of the site by mail to join an email list, if they so choose. Neighbors will be able to contact the owner’s project manager with any questions.
The project is expected to take about two years to construct with the anticipated completion in spring 2022. If the schedule remains on track, the current middle and high school buildings would be demolished in summer 2022, and construction of a permanent parking lot would begin in fall 2022.
